The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 coming up.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Cleveland shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 39-19 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers record are just 0.8 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Cleveland has a 33-12 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are scoring 113.2 points per game this season at home, which is 1.9 more points than they're averaging on the road (111.3).

At home, Cleveland is giving up 3.8 fewer points per game (105) than away from home (108.8).

In home games, the Cavaliers are averaging 0.6 more three-pointers per game (11.9) than when playing on the road (11.3). However, they sport a worse three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in away games (36.8%).

Cavaliers Injuries