Ahead of Game 1 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35), the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 15 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks with Fubo!

Their last time out, the Cavaliers lost 106-95 to the Hornets on Sunday. Sam Merrill scored a team-leading 17 points for the Cavaliers in the loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cavaliers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0.0 0.3 Isaac Okoro SG Questionable Knee 6.4 2.4 1.1

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Julius Randle: Questionable (Ankle), Isaiah Roby: Out (Ankle)

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers score only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow (113.1).

When Cleveland scores more than 113.1 points, it is 33-12.

The Cavaliers have been putting up 113.5 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 112.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Cleveland makes 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.3. It shoots 36.7% from deep while its opponents hit 36.8% from long range.

The Cavaliers put up 113.7 points per 100 possessions (10th in the league), while giving up 107.7 points per 100 possessions (first in the NBA).

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 216.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.