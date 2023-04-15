The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 215.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -5.5 215.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 215.5 combined points in 47 of 82 games this season.

Cleveland has an average point total of 219.1 in its games this year, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Cavaliers have a 44-38-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Cleveland has won 47 out of the 64 games, or 73.4%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Cleveland has won 28 of its 31 games, or 90.3%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 215.5 % of Games Over 215.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 47 57.3% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220 Knicks 61 74.4% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Four of Cavaliers' past 10 games have gone over the total.

At home, Cleveland has a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (19-22-0).

The Cavaliers put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42 Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-25 33-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 39-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-10 48-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-8

