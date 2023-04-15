The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -5.5 216.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

In 44 of 82 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 216.5 points.

Cleveland's contests this year have an average point total of 219.1, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Cavaliers have put together a 44-38-0 record against the spread.

Cleveland has won 47, or 73.4%, of the 64 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Cleveland has a record of 27-3, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Cavaliers, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 44 53.7% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220 Knicks 61 74.4% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Cavaliers have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread at home (25-16-0) than it has in road games (19-22-0).

The Cavaliers score only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42 Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-25 33-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 39-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-10 48-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-8

