Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under set at 216.5 points.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-5.5
|216.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 216.5 points 44 times.
- Cleveland has an average point total of 219.1 in its outings this year, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Cavaliers have a 44-38-0 record against the spread this season.
- Cleveland has been the favorite in 64 games this season and won 47 (73.4%) of those contests.
- This season, Cleveland has won 27 of its 30 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|44
|53.7%
|112.3
|228.3
|106.9
|220
|220.0
|Knicks
|61
|74.4%
|116
|228.3
|113.1
|220
|224.8
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.
- Four of Cavaliers' past 10 games have hit the over.
- When playing at home, Cleveland owns a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-22-0).
- The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.
- Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|44-38
|20-10
|40-42
|Knicks
|46-36
|4-5
|44-38
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Knicks
|112.3
|116
|25
|11
|28-17
|37-25
|33-12
|39-23
|106.9
|113.1
|1
|12
|39-23
|32-10
|48-14
|34-8
