Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Santana -- 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on April 15 at 2:15 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 13 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.8% of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (30.8%), Santana has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (30.8%), including one multi-run game.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- Matz (0-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his third start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
