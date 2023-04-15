Carlos Santana -- 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on April 15 at 2:15 PM ET.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Santana has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 13 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.8% of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (30.8%), Santana has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once four times this season (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

