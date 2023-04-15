The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (hitting .324 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBI), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has 18 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .685, both of which lead Pittsburgh hitters this season.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 89th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Reynolds has had a hit in 12 of 14 games this year (85.7%), including multiple hits three times (21.4%).

He has hit a home run in 28.6% of his games in 2023, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has driven in a run in seven games this year (50.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings