The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (hitting .324 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBI), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds has 18 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .685, both of which lead Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • He ranks 22nd in batting average, 89th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
  • Reynolds has had a hit in 12 of 14 games this year (85.7%), including multiple hits three times (21.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 28.6% of his games in 2023, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Reynolds has driven in a run in seven games this year (50.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.54 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Matz (0-2) starts for the Cardinals, his third this season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
