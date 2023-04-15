Austin Hedges -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on April 15 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Hedges At The Plate (2022)

Hedges hit .163 with four doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Hedges had a hit 41 times last season in 112 games (36.6%), including nine multi-hit games (8.0%).

He went yard in 6.3% of his games in 2022 (seven of 112), including 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.4% of his games a season ago (24 of 112), Hedges drove home a run. In five of those games (4.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.

He touched home plate in 27 of his 112 games last season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 51 .169 AVG .158 .242 OBP .240 .206 SLG .285 3 XBH 8 1 HR 6 11 RBI 19 34/12 K/BB 44/13 0 SB 2 Home Away 56 GP 56 21 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%) 3 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (10.7%) 12 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (26.8%) 1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.7%) 8 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)