Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Hedges -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on April 15 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Austin Hedges At The Plate (2022)
- Hedges hit .163 with four doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Hedges had a hit 41 times last season in 112 games (36.6%), including nine multi-hit games (8.0%).
- He went yard in 6.3% of his games in 2022 (seven of 112), including 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.4% of his games a season ago (24 of 112), Hedges drove home a run. In five of those games (4.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
- He touched home plate in 27 of his 112 games last season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|51
|.169
|AVG
|.158
|.242
|OBP
|.240
|.206
|SLG
|.285
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|19
|34/12
|K/BB
|44/13
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|21 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (35.7%)
|3 (5.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (10.7%)
|12 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (26.8%)
|1 (1.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (10.7%)
|8 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (28.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combined to give up 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals will look to Matz (0-2) in his third start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.