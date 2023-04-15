Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Andrew McCutchen (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 12 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .451.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 71st in slugging.
- McCutchen has had a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).
- He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, McCutchen has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (30.8%), including one multi-run game.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.54 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals will look to Matz (0-2) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
