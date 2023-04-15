On Saturday, Andrew McCutchen (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 12 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .451.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 71st in slugging.

McCutchen has had a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).

He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, McCutchen has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

