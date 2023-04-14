Tyler Heineman Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Heineman -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Tyler Heineman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Tyler Heineman At The Plate (2022)
- Heineman hit .215 with eight doubles and eight walks.
- Heineman picked up at least one hit 27 times last season in 62 games played (43.5%), including multiple hits on six occasions (9.7%).
- He did not homer last year in the 62 games he logged a plate appearance in.
- Heineman drove in a run in eight of 62 games last season (12.9%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- In 14 of 62 games last season (22.6%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Tyler Heineman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.231
|AVG
|.194
|.300
|OBP
|.239
|.308
|SLG
|.209
|7
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|0
|9/7
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|17 (51.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (34.5%)
|4 (12.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.9%)
|8 (24.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (20.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (24.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Cardinals pitchers combined to surrender 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Woodford (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
