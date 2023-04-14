Tyler Heineman -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Tyler Heineman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Tyler Heineman At The Plate (2022)

  • Heineman hit .215 with eight doubles and eight walks.
  • Heineman picked up at least one hit 27 times last season in 62 games played (43.5%), including multiple hits on six occasions (9.7%).
  • He did not homer last year in the 62 games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • Heineman drove in a run in eight of 62 games last season (12.9%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • In 14 of 62 games last season (22.6%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Tyler Heineman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
30 GP 25
.231 AVG .194
.300 OBP .239
.308 SLG .209
7 XBH 1
0 HR 0
9 RBI 0
9/7 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
33 GP 29
17 (51.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (34.5%)
4 (12.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.9%)
8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Cardinals pitchers combined to surrender 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Woodford (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
