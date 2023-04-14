When the (5-8) square off against the (8-5) at Busch Stadium on Friday, April 14 at 8:15 PM ET, Jake Woodford will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 8).

The Cardinals are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+125). The total is 9 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Woodford - STL (0-2, 9.00 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (1-0, 3.18 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Pirates' game versus the Cardinals but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Pirates (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pirates to take down the Cardinals with those odds, and the Pirates emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Andrew McCutchen hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won four out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Cardinals have a record of 3-1 (75%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Pirates have won in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win four times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 6-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes - 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+170) Ji-Man Choi 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+125) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Pirates, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +3000 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.