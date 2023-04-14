Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Friday at Busch Stadium against Jake Woodford, who gets the start for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

The Pirates are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Cardinals (-155). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -155 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has entered five games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 4-1 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in six of its 13 opportunities.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-3 5-2 4-3 4-2 7-3 1-2

