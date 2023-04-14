Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Mark Mathias -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)
- Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- In 40.0% of his 30 games last season, Mathias got a hit. He also had six multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in five of 30 games in 2022 (16.7%), including 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Mathias picked up an RBI in 12 of 30 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In nine of 30 games last year (30.0%) he touched home plate, and in three of those games (10.0%) he scored two or more runs.
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|20
|.419
|AVG
|.140
|.438
|OBP
|.254
|.968
|SLG
|.220
|7
|XBH
|2
|5
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|12/1
|K/BB
|18/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|20
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (30.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combined to give up 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
- Woodford (0-2) starts for the Cardinals, his third this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
