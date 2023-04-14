Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Man Choi, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, take on Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate
- Choi has a double and two home runs while hitting .125.
- Choi has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- Choi has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Woodford (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
