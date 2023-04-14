The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Man Choi, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, take on Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

  • Choi has a double and two home runs while hitting .125.
  • Choi has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Choi has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Woodford (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
