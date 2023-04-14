The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .231 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

In six of 11 games this year (54.5%), Bae has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Bae has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this season (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings