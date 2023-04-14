Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .231 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- In six of 11 games this year (54.5%), Bae has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this season (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.89).
- The Cardinals rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Cardinals will look to Woodford (0-2) in his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
