The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski is hitting .130 with a home run and four walks.
  • In three of seven games this year, Suwinski got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In three games this season, Suwinski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.3 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Woodford (0-2) makes the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.