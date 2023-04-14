Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is hitting .130 with a home run and four walks.
- In three of seven games this year, Suwinski got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In three games this season, Suwinski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.3 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Woodford (0-2) makes the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
