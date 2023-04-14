The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (batting .278 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .250.

Santana has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (seven of 13), with multiple hits four times (30.8%).

In 13 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Santana has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

