Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan Reynolds -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the hill, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.720) and total hits (17) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- In 84.6% of his games this season (11 of 13), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 30.8% of his games this year, and 9.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In seven games this year (53.8%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (71.4%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Woodford (0-2) gets the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
