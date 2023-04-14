Bryan Reynolds -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the hill, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.720) and total hits (17) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • In 84.6% of his games this season (11 of 13), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in 30.8% of his games this year, and 9.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In seven games this year (53.8%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (71.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Woodford (0-2) gets the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
