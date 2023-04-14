Bryan Reynolds -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the hill, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.720) and total hits (17) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

In 84.6% of his games this season (11 of 13), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 30.8% of his games this year, and 9.3% of his chances at the plate.

In seven games this year (53.8%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (71.4%)

