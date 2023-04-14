Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Friday, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals and Jake Woodford, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since April 14, when he went 0-for-2 against the Reds.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Austin Hedges At The Plate (2022)
- Hedges hit .163 with four doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Hedges picked up a hit in 36.6% of his games last year (41 of 112), with more than one hit in nine of those contests (8.0%).
- He went yard in 6.3% of his games in 2022 (seven of 112), including 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Hedges drove in a run in 24 of 112 games last season (21.4%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (4.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored a run in 27 of his 112 games last year.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|51
|.169
|AVG
|.158
|.242
|OBP
|.240
|.206
|SLG
|.285
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|19
|34/12
|K/BB
|44/13
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|21 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (35.7%)
|3 (5.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (10.7%)
|12 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (26.8%)
|1 (1.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (10.7%)
|8 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (28.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Cardinals pitchers combined to give up 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
- Woodford (0-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
