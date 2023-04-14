Friday, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals and Jake Woodford, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 14, when he went 0-for-2 against the Reds.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Hedges At The Plate (2022)

Hedges hit .163 with four doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Hedges picked up a hit in 36.6% of his games last year (41 of 112), with more than one hit in nine of those contests (8.0%).

He went yard in 6.3% of his games in 2022 (seven of 112), including 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Hedges drove in a run in 24 of 112 games last season (21.4%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (4.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored a run in 27 of his 112 games last year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 51 .169 AVG .158 .242 OBP .240 .206 SLG .285 3 XBH 8 1 HR 6 11 RBI 19 34/12 K/BB 44/13 0 SB 2 Home Away 56 GP 56 21 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%) 3 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (10.7%) 12 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (26.8%) 1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.7%) 8 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)