Friday, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals and Jake Woodford, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 14, when he went 0-for-2 against the Reds.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Austin Hedges At The Plate (2022)

  • Hedges hit .163 with four doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
  • Hedges picked up a hit in 36.6% of his games last year (41 of 112), with more than one hit in nine of those contests (8.0%).
  • He went yard in 6.3% of his games in 2022 (seven of 112), including 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hedges drove in a run in 24 of 112 games last season (21.4%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (4.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 27 of his 112 games last year.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 51
.169 AVG .158
.242 OBP .240
.206 SLG .285
3 XBH 8
1 HR 6
11 RBI 19
34/12 K/BB 44/13
0 SB 2
Home Away
56 GP 56
21 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%)
3 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (10.7%)
12 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (26.8%)
1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.7%)
8 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in MLB.
  • The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Cardinals pitchers combined to give up 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Woodford (0-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his third start this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
