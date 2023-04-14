Andrew McCutchen -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the hill, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 11 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .468.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.

In 58.3% of his games this season (seven of 12), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In three games this season, McCutchen has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

