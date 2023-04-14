Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew McCutchen -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the hill, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 11 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .468.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
- In 58.3% of his games this season (seven of 12), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In three games this season, McCutchen has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.89 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Woodford (0-2) to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
