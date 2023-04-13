After going 2-for-3 in his most recent game, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Astros.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .286 with a double and three walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in four of 11 games this season (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.

Castro has driven in a run in one game this year.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings