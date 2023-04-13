After going 2-for-3 in his most recent game, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Astros.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .286 with a double and three walks.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in four of 11 games this season (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.
  • Castro has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Montgomery (2-0) gets the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (2.25), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 32nd in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
