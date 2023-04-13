How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 15 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- Pittsburgh is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 51 (4.3 per game).
- The Pirates have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).
- The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh averages just 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.92 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.443 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Vince Velasquez will make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits against the Chicago White Sox.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/8/2023
|White Sox
|L 11-5
|Home
|Vince Velásquez
|Mike Clevinger
|4/9/2023
|White Sox
|W 1-0
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Michael Kopech
|4/10/2023
|Astros
|L 8-2
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Framber Valdez
|4/11/2023
|Astros
|W 7-4
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Cristian Javier
|4/12/2023
|Astros
|L 7-0
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Jose Urquidy
|4/13/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/14/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Jake Woodford
|4/15/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Steven Matz
|4/16/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Miles Mikolas
|4/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Kyle Freeland
|4/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|José Ureña
