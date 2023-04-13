Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 15 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Pittsburgh is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 51 (4.3 per game).

The Pirates have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages just 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.92 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.443 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Vince Velasquez will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits against the Chicago White Sox.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 White Sox L 11-5 Home Vince Velásquez Mike Clevinger 4/9/2023 White Sox W 1-0 Home Johan Oviedo Michael Kopech 4/10/2023 Astros L 8-2 Home Roansy Contreras Framber Valdez 4/11/2023 Astros W 7-4 Home Mitch Keller Cristian Javier 4/12/2023 Astros L 7-0 Home Rich Hill Jose Urquidy 4/13/2023 Cardinals - Away Vince Velásquez Jordan Montgomery 4/14/2023 Cardinals - Away Johan Oviedo Jake Woodford 4/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Roansy Contreras Steven Matz 4/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Mitch Keller Miles Mikolas 4/17/2023 Rockies - Away Rich Hill Kyle Freeland 4/18/2023 Rockies - Away Vince Velásquez José Ureña

