The Pittsburgh Penguins (40-31-10) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-47-9), who have dropped four straight, on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-190) Blue Jackets (+160) -

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have won 60.4% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (32-21).

Pittsburgh is 15-8 (winning 65.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Penguins have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 259 (16th) Goals 208 (30th) 260 (19th) Goals Allowed 322 (31st) 61 (11th) Power Play Goals 39 (27th) 54 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 57 (21st)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Three of Pittsburgh's past 10 contests went over.

In their past 10 games, the Penguins have scored 0.4 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Penguins' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 259 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Penguins rank 19th in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (260 total) in league play.

Their goal differential (-1) ranks them 18th in the league.

