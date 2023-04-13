The Columbus Blue Jackets (24-47-9) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-31-10) at home on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT.

Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have recorded a 5-5-0 record after totaling 31 total goals (eight power-play goals on 43 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 18.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 28 goals in those games.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to take home the victory in Thursday's hockey game.

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-210)

Penguins (-210) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-0.9)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have finished 9-10-19 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 40-31-10.

Pittsburgh has 35 points (13-8-9) in the 30 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the 13 times this season the Penguins finished a game with just one goal, they have a 1-11-1 record, good for three points.

Pittsburgh has finished 3-11-3 in the 17 games this season when it scored two goals (registering nine points).

The Penguins have scored three or more goals 49 times, and are 36-7-6 in those games (to register 78 points).

In the 28 games when Pittsburgh has scored a single power-play goal, it went 15-11-2 to register 32 points.

In the 42 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 26-14-2 (54 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 12-17-8 to record 32 points.

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 16th 3.2 Goals Scored 2.6 30th 19th 3.21 Goals Allowed 4.03 31st 5th 34.3 Shots 29.2 26th 25th 32.8 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 17th 21.2% Power Play % 17.8% 26th 16th 79.2% Penalty Kill % 75.6% 25th

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

