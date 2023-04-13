The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, April 13, with the Blue Jackets having dropped four straight games.

Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/7/2023 Penguins Blue Jackets 5-4 (F/OT) PIT 12/6/2022 Penguins Blue Jackets 4-1 PIT 10/22/2022 Blue Jackets Penguins 6-3 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins give up 3.2 goals per game (260 in total), 19th in the league.

With 259 goals (3.2 per game), the Penguins have the league's 15th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 81 33 58 91 65 59 53% Evgeni Malkin 81 27 56 83 105 80 49.4% Jake Guentzel 77 35 37 72 48 44 50% Rickard Rakell 81 28 31 59 42 29 47.6% Jason Zucker 77 27 21 48 39 35 26.7%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets rank 31st in goals against, giving up 322 total goals (4.0 per game) in league action.

The Blue Jackets' 208 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 48 goals (4.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over that stretch.

