Mark Mathias -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 13 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)

  • Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
  • Mathias reached base via a hit in 12 of 30 games last season (40.0%), including multiple hits in 20.0% of those games (six of them).
  • He hit a home run in five of 30 games in 2022 (16.7%), including 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 40.0% of his 30 games a year ago, Mathias picked up an RBI (12 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (16.7%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 30.0% of his 30 games last season, he scored (nine times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.0%).

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 20
.419 AVG .140
.438 OBP .254
.968 SLG .220
7 XBH 2
5 HR 1
10 RBI 10
12/1 K/BB 18/8
1 SB 2
10 GP 20
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combined to give up 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Montgomery (2-0) starts for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 25th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
