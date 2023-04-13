Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on April 13 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has three doubles and two walks while batting .149.

In five of 12 games this year (41.7%), Hayes has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Hayes has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings