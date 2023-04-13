Ji-Hwan Bae -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 13 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .229.
  • In five of 10 games this year (50.0%), Bae has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In three games this season (30.0%), Bae has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.3 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (2-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 25th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
