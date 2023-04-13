Jason Delay -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 13 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .238.
  • In three of seven games this season, Delay has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Delay has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Montgomery (2-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 25th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.