Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Jason Delay -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 13 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .238.
- In three of seven games this season, Delay has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Delay has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery (2-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 25th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
