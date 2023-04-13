On Thursday, Connor Joe (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .368 with three doubles and four walks.

In three of seven games this season (42.9%), Joe has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.

Joe has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings