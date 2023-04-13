On Thursday, Connor Joe (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is batting .368 with three doubles and four walks.
  • In three of seven games this season (42.9%), Joe has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.
  • Joe has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Montgomery (2-0) starts for the Cardinals, his third this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 25th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd.
