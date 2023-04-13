Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Thursday, Connor Joe (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .368 with three doubles and four walks.
- In three of seven games this season (42.9%), Joe has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.
- Joe has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery (2-0) starts for the Cardinals, his third this season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 25th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd.
