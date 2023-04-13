After going 1-for-3 with a double in his last game, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Astros.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is batting .222 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Santana has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cardinals will look to Montgomery (2-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (2.25), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 32nd in K/9 (9).
