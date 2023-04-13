Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double in his last game, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Astros.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .222 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Santana has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals will look to Montgomery (2-0) in his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (2.25), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 32nd in K/9 (9).
