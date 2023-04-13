On Thursday, Bryan Reynolds (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has 17 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .735, both of which rank first among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is third in the league in slugging.

In 91.7% of his 12 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In four games this year, he has homered (33.3%, and 9.4% of his trips to the dish).

In seven games this season (58.3%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (25.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings