On Thursday, Bryan Reynolds (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds has 17 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .735, both of which rank first among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is third in the league in slugging.
  • In 91.7% of his 12 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In four games this year, he has homered (33.3%, and 9.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • In seven games this season (58.3%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (25.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (2-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (2.25), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 32nd in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
