Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Thursday, Bryan Reynolds (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has 17 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .735, both of which rank first among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- In 91.7% of his 12 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In four games this year, he has homered (33.3%, and 9.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In seven games this season (58.3%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (25.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (83.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (2-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (2.25), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 32nd in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
