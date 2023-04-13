Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.476) this season, fueled by 10 hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 67th in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- McCutchen has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Cardinals will look to Montgomery (2-0) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty threw seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 25th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.