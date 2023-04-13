After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.476) this season, fueled by 10 hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 67th in slugging.
  • McCutchen has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • McCutchen has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • The Cardinals will look to Montgomery (2-0) in his third start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty threw seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 25th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
