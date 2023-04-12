On Wednesday, Tyler Heineman (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Tyler Heineman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tyler Heineman At The Plate (2022)

Heineman hit .215 with eight doubles and eight walks.

Heineman had a hit 27 times last year in 62 games (43.5%), including six multi-hit games (9.7%).

Including all 62 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Heineman picked up an RBI in eight of 62 games last season (12.9%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

In 14 of 62 games last year (22.6%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Tyler Heineman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 25 .231 AVG .194 .300 OBP .239 .308 SLG .209 7 XBH 1 0 HR 0 9 RBI 0 9/7 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 33 GP 29 17 (51.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (34.5%) 4 (12.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.9%) 8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

