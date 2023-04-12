Tyler Heineman Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Tyler Heineman (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Tyler Heineman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Tyler Heineman At The Plate (2022)
- Heineman hit .215 with eight doubles and eight walks.
- Heineman had a hit 27 times last year in 62 games (43.5%), including six multi-hit games (9.7%).
- Including all 62 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Heineman picked up an RBI in eight of 62 games last season (12.9%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- In 14 of 62 games last year (22.6%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Tyler Heineman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.231
|AVG
|.194
|.300
|OBP
|.239
|.308
|SLG
|.209
|7
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|0
|9/7
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|17 (51.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (34.5%)
|4 (12.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.9%)
|8 (24.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (20.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (24.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.89).
- Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Urquidy (0-0) makes the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
