After going 2-for-3 in his most recent game, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .286 with a double and three walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in four of 11 games this season (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Castro has driven in a run in one game this season.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

