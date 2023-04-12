After going 2-for-3 in his most recent game, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rodolfo Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .286 with a double and three walks.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in four of 11 games this season (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Castro has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Astros' 4.08 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Astros will look to Urquidy (0-0) in his third start this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.