Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will meet Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at PNC Park, at 12:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 15 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 36 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 12th in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 51 (4.6 per game).

The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Pirates rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.73 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.402 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Rich Hill to the mound for his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, throwing four innings and giving up seven earned runs.

Hill has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 White Sox W 13-9 Home Rich Hill Lucas Giolito 4/8/2023 White Sox L 11-5 Home Vince Velásquez Mike Clevinger 4/9/2023 White Sox W 1-0 Home Johan Oviedo Michael Kopech 4/10/2023 Astros L 8-2 Home Roansy Contreras Framber Valdez 4/11/2023 Astros W 7-4 Home Mitch Keller Cristian Javier 4/12/2023 Astros - Home Rich Hill Jose Urquidy 4/13/2023 Cardinals - Away Vince Velásquez Jordan Montgomery 4/14/2023 Cardinals - Away Johan Oviedo Jake Woodford 4/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Roansy Contreras Steven Matz 4/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Mitch Keller Miles Mikolas 4/17/2023 Rockies - Away Rich Hill Kyle Freeland

