Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Mark Mathias (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)
- Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- In 40.0% of his games last season (12 of 30), Mathias had a base hit, and in six of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 30 opportunities, 16.7%), leaving the ballpark in 6.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 12 of 30 games last season (40.0%), Mathias picked up an RBI, and five of those games (16.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He scored a run in nine of 30 games last year (30.0%), including three multi-run games (10.0%).
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|20
|.419
|AVG
|.140
|.438
|OBP
|.254
|.968
|SLG
|.220
|7
|XBH
|2
|5
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|12/1
|K/BB
|18/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|20
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (30.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Urquidy (0-0) gets the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
