On Wednesday, Mark Mathias (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)

  • Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
  • In 40.0% of his games last season (12 of 30), Mathias had a base hit, and in six of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 30 opportunities, 16.7%), leaving the ballpark in 6.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 12 of 30 games last season (40.0%), Mathias picked up an RBI, and five of those games (16.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He scored a run in nine of 30 games last year (30.0%), including three multi-run games (10.0%).

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 20
.419 AVG .140
.438 OBP .254
.968 SLG .220
7 XBH 2
5 HR 1
10 RBI 10
12/1 K/BB 18/8
1 SB 2
Home Away
10 GP 20
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Urquidy (0-0) gets the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
