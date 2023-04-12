Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Astros.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has three doubles and a walk while batting .159.
- Hayes has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this year (45.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Hayes has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy (0-0) makes the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
