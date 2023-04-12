After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has three doubles and a walk while batting .159.

Hayes has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this year (45.5%), with multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this season, he has not homered.

Hayes has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

