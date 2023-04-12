On Wednesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (coming off going 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is hitting .242 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.
  • In five of nine games this season (55.6%), Bae has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In three games this year (33.3%), Bae has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this year (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 4.08 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Astros will send Urquidy (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
