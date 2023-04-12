Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has a home run and four walks while hitting .105.
- Suwinski has had a hit in a game twice this year, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Suwinski has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will look to Urquidy (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
