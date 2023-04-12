The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .438 with three doubles and three walks.

In three of six games this year (50.0%), Joe has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.

Joe has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings