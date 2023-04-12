On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds has 16 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .778, both of which rank first among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 15th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Reynolds has gotten a hit in 10 of 11 games this year (90.9%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).
  • In 36.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 10.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 63.6% of his games this year, Reynolds has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (27.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in six of 11 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 14 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Urquidy (0-0) makes the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
