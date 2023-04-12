On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has 16 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .778, both of which rank first among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 15th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Reynolds has gotten a hit in 10 of 11 games this year (90.9%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).

In 36.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 10.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 63.6% of his games this year, Reynolds has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (27.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in six of 11 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

