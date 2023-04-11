Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Rodolfo Castro (on the back of going 1-for-1 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .222 with a double and three walks.
- Castro has picked up a hit in three games this season (30.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Castro has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, one per game).
- Javier (1-0) starts for the Astros, his third this season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.27 ERA ranks 48th, 1.273 WHIP ranks 58th, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th.
