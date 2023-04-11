When the (6-4) play the (5-6) at PNC Park on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:35 PM ET, Mitch Keller will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 15).

The Astros are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Pirates have +145 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (1-0, 3.27 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (1-0, 3.86 ERA)

Pirates vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored nine times and won five of those games.

The Astros have gone 2-2 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Pirates vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+300) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Rodolfo Castro 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+310) Mark Mathias 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+375)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +3000 - 4th

