Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will play Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 12 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 31 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 19th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 44 (4.4 per game).

The Pirates have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.409 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller heads to the mound for the Pirates to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run.

In two starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Keller has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/5/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Mitch Keller Corey Kluber 4/7/2023 White Sox W 13-9 Home Rich Hill Lucas Giolito 4/8/2023 White Sox L 11-5 Home Vince Velásquez Mike Clevinger 4/9/2023 White Sox W 1-0 Home Johan Oviedo Michael Kopech 4/10/2023 Astros L 8-2 Home Roansy Contreras Framber Valdez 4/11/2023 Astros - Home Mitch Keller Cristian Javier 4/12/2023 Astros - Home Rich Hill Jose Urquidy 4/13/2023 Cardinals - Away Vince Velásquez Jordan Montgomery 4/14/2023 Cardinals - Away Johan Oviedo Jake Woodford 4/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Roansy Contreras Steven Matz 4/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Mitch Keller Miles Mikolas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.