Tuesday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (6-4) against the Houston Astros (5-6) at PNC Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on April 11.

The Astros will call on Cristian Javier (1-0) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (1-0).

Pirates vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 4, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (44 total, 4.4 per game).

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.91) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule