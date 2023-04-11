How to Watch the Penguins vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Chicago Blackhawks (who lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can watch the Penguins try to beat the Blackhawks on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Penguins vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/20/2022
|Blackhawks
|Penguins
|5-3 PIT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have given up 255 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.
- The Penguins rank 16th in the NHL with 257 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 34 goals during that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|80
|33
|58
|91
|62
|59
|52.9%
|Evgeni Malkin
|80
|26
|56
|82
|104
|80
|49.1%
|Jake Guentzel
|76
|35
|37
|72
|46
|44
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|80
|28
|30
|58
|42
|29
|47.6%
|Jason Zucker
|76
|27
|21
|48
|39
|35
|26.7%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 288 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 27th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 191 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 1-9-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 41 goals (4.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 1.8 goals-per-game average (18 total) during that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Taylor Raddysh
|78
|20
|17
|37
|29
|33
|55.6%
|Seth Jones
|69
|12
|23
|35
|64
|45
|-
|Andreas Athanasiou
|78
|18
|17
|35
|45
|56
|41.8%
|Jonathan Toews
|50
|14
|16
|30
|40
|32
|63.1%
|Tyler Johnson
|53
|11
|19
|30
|21
|31
|50.9%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.