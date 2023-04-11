Coming off a victory last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Chicago Blackhawks (who lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

You can watch the Penguins try to beat the Blackhawks on SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/20/2022 Blackhawks Penguins 5-3 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have given up 255 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.

The Penguins rank 16th in the NHL with 257 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 34 goals during that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 80 33 58 91 62 59 52.9% Evgeni Malkin 80 26 56 82 104 80 49.1% Jake Guentzel 76 35 37 72 46 44 50% Rickard Rakell 80 28 30 58 42 29 47.6% Jason Zucker 76 27 21 48 39 35 26.7%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 288 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 27th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 191 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 1-9-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 41 goals (4.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 1.8 goals-per-game average (18 total) during that span.

Blackhawks Key Players