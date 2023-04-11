Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Play-In Tournament
The Los Angeles Lakers, as they try to clinch a spot in the postseason, will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA Playoffs Play-in game.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-8.5)
|233
|-390
|+320
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-8.5)
|232.5
|-400
|+310
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-8)
|231.5
|-345
|+260
|Tipico
|Lakers (-8.5)
|231.5
|-340
|+280
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) and conceding 115.8 (18th in NBA).
- These two teams average a combined 233 points per game, equal to this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 232.4 points per game combined, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
- Minnesota has put together a 39-42-1 record against the spread this season.
