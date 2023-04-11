The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is batting .125 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Hayes has had a base hit in four of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.
  • Hayes has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, one per game).
  • Javier (1-0) takes the mound for the Astros to make his third start this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.27 ERA ranks 48th, 1.273 WHIP ranks 58th, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
