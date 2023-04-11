Ji-Man Choi -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on April 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Astros.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

  • Choi is batting .087 with a home run.
  • Twice in seven games this year, Choi has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Choi has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, one per game).
  • Javier (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his third of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (3.27), 58th in WHIP (1.273), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
